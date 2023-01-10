Porzingis is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Bulls due to sore ribs, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

Porzingis has missed just four games this season. He's appeared in eight straight games, with averages of 20.5 points, 9.5 rebounds, 1.6 blocks, 1.4 assists and 1.0 steals during this stretch. If he misses Wednesday's game, more minutes could be in store for Rui Hachimura and Daniel Gafford (ankle).