Porzingis is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Bulls due to sore ribs, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.
Porzingis has missed just four games this season. He's appeared in eight straight games, with averages of 20.5 points, 9.5 rebounds, 1.6 blocks, 1.4 assists and 1.0 steals during this stretch. If he misses Wednesday's game, more minutes could be in store for Rui Hachimura and Daniel Gafford (ankle).
More News
-
Wizards' Kristaps Porzingis: Paces team with 23 points•
-
Wizards' Kristaps Porzingis: Inefficient night in loss•
-
Wizards' Kristaps Porzingis: Leads way with 22 points•
-
Wizards' Kristaps Porzingis: Another solid showing•
-
Wizards' Kristaps Porzingis: Hits for 22 in win•
-
Wizards' Kristaps Porzingis: Leads team in scoring•