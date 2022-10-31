Porzingis tallied 17 points (8-16 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 13 rebounds, two blocks and one assist in 28 minutes Sunday in the Wizards' 112-94 loss to the Celtics.

Porzingis came up empty from distance for the first time in six games thus far in 2022-23, but he made up for it by establishing a new season-high total in rebounds while chipping in a pair of rejections. The ability to stay healthy over the course of a full 82-game campaign remains a question mark for Porzingis, but he should continue to produce at a high level in the points, rebounds, blocks, three-pointers and free-throw percentage categories when available.