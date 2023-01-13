Porzingis (ribs) will play in Friday's matchup with the Knicks.

Per Ava Wallace of The Washington Post, Porzingis will not face any restrictions in his return to action. The big man makes his way back from a single-game absence due to a rib contusion and is slated to take on a primary role with Bradley Beal (hamstring) sidelined. With Porzingis back on the floor, Anthony Gill and Deni Avdija will likely return to their typical roles.