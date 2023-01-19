Porzingis totaled 22 points (6-17 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 11 rebounds, five assists and two blocks across 33 minutes before fouling out of Wednesday's 116-105 win over the Knicks.

Porzingis had a solid first half with 15 points on 5-of-11 shooting from the field to go along with four rebounds and four assists. He struggled from that point on, however, going 1-of-6 in the second half and 4-of-4 from the free-throw line for another seven points. The power forward did add seven second-half boards, four of which came on the offensive end, to notch his third double-double in his last five games and he's now recorded at least 20 points in four straight.