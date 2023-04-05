Porzingis (illness) has been ruled out Wednesday against Atlanta.
Porzingis continues to deal with an illness that will keep him out for a fourth consecutive game. The Wizards have been eliminated from postseason contention, so it's unclear whether he'll return for either of the team's final two games of the regular season. Deni Avdija and Anthony Gill are candidates to see increased run once again.
