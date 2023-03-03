Porzingis finished with 25 points (8-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 7-7 FT), five rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal across 36 minutes during Thursday's 119-108 win over the Raptors.

Porzingis was not slowed down by the knee injury that held him out of the last two games. Not only did he put up 25 points, but he did so on just 12 shots. Porzingis pitched in on the defensive end too with a pair of blocks and a steal. The only downside of the 27-year-old's night was four turnovers. But as long as he is healthy, Porzingis will be helping fantasy managers close the season strong.