Porzingis had 19 points (8-19 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and four steals over 35 minutes during Saturday's 102-93 loss to the Clippers.

Porzingis returned after a one-game absence, pacing the Wizards with 19 points to go with four steals. While this certainly wasn't his best performance, managers simply have to be thrilled that he was able to get back on the court given his recent injury history. The Wizards will stay in Los Angeles, slated to face off against the Lakers on Sunday. There has been no indication Porzingis will be rested but it is always a good idea to keep one eye on the injury report.