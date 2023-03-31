Porzingis (illness) won't play in Friday's game versus the Magic.
Porzingis has been downgraded from questionable to out Friday with a non-COVID illness. Deni Avdija and Anthony Gill are candidates to receive extended minutes in his absence. Porzingis' next chance to suit up is Sunday's matchup with the Knicks.
