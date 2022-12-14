Porzingis (back) will not play Wednesday at Denver.

Neither Porzingis nor Bradley Beal (hamstring) will be available for Washington, though Monte Morris (groin) has been cleared to return to the lineup. This will be only the second absence of the season for Porzingis, who's notoriously missed significant time throughout his NBA career. Over his previous four seasons, Porzinigis appeared in only 51, 43, 57 and 48 games, respectively. He'll have the benefit of a pair of off days Thursday and Friday before potentially getting back on the floor Saturday at the Clippers.