Porzingis supplied 41 points (12-18 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 11-11 FT), four rebounds, three assists, three blocks and two steals over 31 minutes during Monday's 142-127 victory over Minnesota.
Porzingis was unstoppable Monday night and carried the Wizards to victory here, looking efficient from the field but also contributing in other categories as well. The big man has been on a tear of late for Washington, putting up 23.5 points per game over his last 10 appearances.
