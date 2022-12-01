Porzingis contributed 27 points (8-14 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 9-14 FT), 19 rebounds, two blocks and one steal across 38 minutes during Wednesday's 113-107 loss to Brooklyn.

Porzingis was coming off a dominant 41-point performance against the Timberwolves on Monday, and while he couldn't reach those scoring figures, he still notched an elite fantasy line while also registering a season-high mark in rebounds. Porzingis is playing his best basketball of the season of late and is averaging 25.6 points with 8.6 rebounds per game across his last five appearances.