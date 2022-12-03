Porzingis logged 21 points (5-14 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 11-13 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal over 36 minutes during Friday's 117-116 loss to the Hornets.

Not only did Porzingis hit the 20-point mark in his fourth straight game, but he's also logged double-digit rebounds two games in a row. Though he struggled shooting the ball in the loss, he still managed to fill up the stat sheet. This was the third straight game the 27-year-old center recorded at least one block and one steal in his 30-plus minutes on the floor. As long as he stays healthy, you can count on this kind of production to continue.