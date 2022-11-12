Porzingis (groin) has been upgraded from probable to available for Saturday's game versus the Jazz.
Porzingis is set to return after missing Thursday's game versus the Mavericks due to a left groin strain. Porzingis should retake his spot in the starting lineup from Anthony Gill on Saturday, though Gill could remain if Kyle Kuzma (illness) is out.
More News
-
Wizards' Kristaps Porzingis: Probable Saturday•
-
Wizards' Kristaps Porzingis: Status to be determined Saturday•
-
Wizards' Kristaps Porzingis: Out Thursday•
-
Wizards' Kristaps Porzingis: Questionable Thursday•
-
Wizards' Kristaps Porzingis: Productive in Monday's win•
-
Wizards' Kristaps Porzingis: Struggles with shot in loss•