Porzingis (illness) will play Tuesday against the Magic, Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Porzingis missed Saturday's game against the Kings due to an illness but will be back in action Tuesday following his brief absence. Over nine appearances this month, he's averaged 23.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 33.6 minutes per game.
