Porzingis ended Wednesday's 122-120 loss to Atlanta with 43 points (17-22 FG, 7-10 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds and five assists across 38 minutes.
Porzingis led all players in Wednesday's game in scoring and threes made, setting a season-high point total in a losing effort. Porzingis, who tallied 14 points in the fourth quarter alone, has surpassed the 40-point mark twice this season.
More News
-
Wizards' Kristaps Porzingis: Hits for 24 in Tuesday's win•
-
Wizards' Kristaps Porzingis: Struggles from three•
-
Wizards' Kristaps Porzingis: Returns with excellent night•
-
Wizards' Kristaps Porzingis: Not on Thursday's injury report•
-
Wizards' Kristaps Porzingis: Questionable Thursday•
-
Wizards' Kristaps Porzingis: Won't play Tuesday•