Porzingis ended Wednesday's 122-120 loss to Atlanta with 43 points (17-22 FG, 7-10 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds and five assists across 38 minutes.

Porzingis led all players in Wednesday's game in scoring and threes made, setting a season-high point total in a losing effort. Porzingis, who tallied 14 points in the fourth quarter alone, has surpassed the 40-point mark twice this season.