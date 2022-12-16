Porzingis (back) is expected to return to the lineup for Saturday's game versus the Clippers, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.
Porzingis' return should bring an offensive boost for the Wizards in their second tilt of a six-game west coast swing. Porzingis should reacquire his spot in the starting five, likely sending Taj Gibson back to a supporting bench role.
