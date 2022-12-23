Porzingis (illness) will not play Thursday versus the Jazz.

Initially deemed questionable for the contest, it seemed like Porzingis was trending in the wrong direction when he didn't participate in practice Thursday morning. His absence should open the door for Daniel Gafford to make a second consecutive start, while Bradley Beal and Kyle Kuzma figure to shoulder a heavier usage rate. Porzingis doesn't have to wait long for his next chance to play Friday in Sacramento.