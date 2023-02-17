Porzingis provided 14 points (4-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-7 FT), five rebounds, two assists, two blocks and two steals in 32 minutes during Thursday's 114-106 win over the Timberwolves.

Porzingis needed 12 shots to score 14 points in what was a rather dull scoring performance, but he still had a decent outing overall after he managed to contribute multiple in each of the five major categories. He took a step back in scoring as Bradley Beal took over with 17 fourth-quarter points, but Porzingis remains an important player for the Wizards offensively and should remain a reliable fantasy asset. He's averaging 27.1 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.3 blocks per game through eight February appearances.