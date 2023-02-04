Porzingis closed Friday's 124-116 loss to the Trail Blazers with 32 points (9-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 11-12 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and one block over 35 minutes.

Porzingis put in a solid all-around performance in Friday's contest in which the Wizards blew a 20-point lead to Portland. The Unicorn has now put up two solid performances on the heels of missing three games with an ankle injury and looks to be back at full health. Poringis has now hit the 30-point mark in eight games this season and has top-20 fantasy value for season-long leagues with his ability to score, rebound and defend.