Porzingis will return to the starting five for Saturday's tilt against the Clippers, Ava Wallace of The Washington Post reports.
Porzingis missed the Wizards' last game due to a back issue but will return to his usual starting role, sending Taj Gibson to the second unit. He has been given the green light from Washington's medical staff to handle a full workload Saturday and remains a must-start in all fantasy formats.
