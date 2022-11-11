Porzingis (groin) took part in some on-court activities Friday, and his status for Saturday against the Jazz will be re-evaluated on game day, Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington reports.

With that news, expect Porzingis to be labeled questionable by the team leading up to game day when his status will presumably be clarified after he gets checked out again. Even if Porzinigs can't play Saturday, the fact that he's getting in on-court work suggests he's nearing a return.