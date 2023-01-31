Porzingis (ankle) recorded 17 points (7-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, seven assists, five blocks and three steals in 30 minutes during Monday's 127-106 win over the Spurs.

Porzingis showed little rust in his return from a three-game absence due to a sprained left ankle, as he not only knocked down more than half of his shot attempts but also set a new season high with five blocks. The 27-year-old ended up logging more minutes at center due to the absence of Daniel Gafford (illness), so Porzingis could lose out on some rim-protecting chances if he moves back to power forward in the event Gafford is cleared to play Wednesday in Detroit. Even if that's the case, Porzingis should still continue to be a solid source of blocks while also offering the upside to increase his production in the scoring column.