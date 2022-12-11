Porzingis provided 30 points (8-20 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 12-13 FT), 15 rebounds, five assists and two blocks in 37 minutes during Saturday's 114-107 loss to the Clippers.

Porzingis turned in a well-rounded effort in Saturday's loss, and he also made it a point to get to the charity stripe. This marks his best rebounding night since Nov. 30 against Brooklyn (19 boards) and his first time reaching the 30-point threshold since his 41-point night Nov. 28 against Minnesota. Porzingis is now averaging 22.7 points, 9.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.6 blocks through 26 matchups.