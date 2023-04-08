Porzingis (illness) will not play in Sunday's game against the Rockets, Ava Wallace of The Washington Post reports.

Porzingis' 2022-23 campaign is officially over after he was ruled out for the team's regular-season finale against Houston with an illness that has kept him sidelined since March 28. Porzingis put up 23.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.6 blocks over 32.6 minutes per game in 65 appearances for the Wizards this season. With Daniel Gafford (ankle) also sidelined Sunday, Jay Huff, Taj Gibson and Isaiah Todd should see more minutes.