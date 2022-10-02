Porzingis compiled 18 points (5-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks in 22 minutes in a 104-95 loss Sunday in a preseason game against the Warriors in Japan.

Porzingis bounced back from a poor preseason opener and had a productive game against the defending champs. He has six steals and three blocks in the first two preseason games. The 27-year-old averaged 22.1 points and 8.8 rebounds in 17 games with Washington last season after being acquired in a midseason trade with Dallas. He can opt-out of his contract following the season and will likely choose to do so with a healthy and productive campaign.