Porzingis racked up 24 points (11-29 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 13 rebounds, five assists and two blocks over 36 minutes during Sunday's 117-111 loss to Milwaukee.

Porzingis needed 29 shot attempts to reach 24 points, as he shot just 37.9 percent from the field in the loss. However, he did manage to turn in his best rebounding night since Dec. 30 and secured a second straight double-double.