Porzingis chipped in nine points (4-15 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal in 25 minutes during Sunday's 112-93 loss to Philadelphia.

Porzingis struggled shooting the ball in Sunday's loss but still managed to near a double-double while needing one point and four rebounds to do so. Porzingis has failed to reach the double-digit scoring mark twice this season, with the other occasion taking place Dec. 23 when he scored a season-low seven points.