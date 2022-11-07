Porzingis had 10 points (3-13 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, three assists, three blocks and one steal over 31 minutes during Sunday's 103-97 loss to the Grizzlies.

Porzingis was inefficient from the field en route to a season-low 10 points and also committed a season-high four turnovers. However, he somewhat salvaged his fantasy production by swatting three shots, marking his sixth game with multiple blocks. Over his last two appearances, the sharpshooter is shooting just 29.2 percent from the field, but he'll look to get back on track against the Hornets on Monday.