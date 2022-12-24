Porzingis recorded seven points (2-11 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 13 rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal across 34 minutes during Friday's 125-111 win over Sacramento.

Porzingis missed each of Washington's previous two contests due to an illness but was able to return and log 34 minutes Friday. Whether he was suffering from lingering effects of the ailment or simply had an off night is uncertain, but his 2-for-11 mark from the field was a far cry from his season shooting percentage of 46.8. Porzingis partly made up for the poor shooting performance with a strong night on the boards, as he led the Wizards with 13 rebounds while also chipping in a pair of blocks.