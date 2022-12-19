Porzingis finished with 21 points (7-18 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 11 rebounds, five assists, one block and two steals across 38 minutes during Sunday's 119-117 loss to the Lakers.

Porzingis had a rough game from the field, but he salvaged his fantasy performance with double-digit rebounds and strong passing numbers. Despite the slightly subpar performance, Porzingis has scored at least 20 points in all but one of his appearances this month and has three double-doubles in that span as well. Porzingis is averaging 24.4 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.3 blocks per contest in December.