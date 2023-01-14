Porzingis registered 21 points (6-19 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four rebounds and one assist over 35 minutes during Friday's 112-108 loss to the Knicks.

Porzingis ended with 21 points but offered very little else in a rusty performance. Of course, he gets a pass here, given how strong he has been thus far this season. He is currently putting up top-20 value in 12-team formats, and more importantly, has missed only four games. Managers should be feeling pretty good about drafting him, and given his track record, he should look to bounce back against the Warriors on Monday.