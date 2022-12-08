Porzingis has been designated questionable for Friday's game versus the Pacers due to a left ankle sprain.

Porzingis' ankle issue pops up at an unfortunate time, as he's come into his own of late, averaging 28.8 points, 10.4 boards, 2.6 assists, 1.8 blocks and 1.6 steals over the past five games. He has missed only one previous game this season. Daniel Gafford saw a season-high 25 minutes in Porzingis' lone absence, with Taj Gibson, Kyle Kuzma and Anthony Gill also potentially set to see additional run should he miss again Friday.