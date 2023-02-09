Porzingis produced 36 points (13-22 FG, 8-14 3Pt, 2-3 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and two blocks over 35 minutes during Wednesday's 118-104 victory over the Hornets.

Porzingis was on fire from deep all night, and he tied his career-best mark with eight three-pointers by the end of the contest. Much of his scoring came in the third quarter, when he put up 18 points after scoring a modest 10 in the first half. Porzingis has been on a roll offensively for the past week, posting 30-plus points three times in his past four games and averaging 31.0 points over that stretch. He continues to put up great numbers as a shot blocker as well, swatting at least one shot in eight straight games.