Porzingis (ankle) said he won't play in Friday's preseason finale against the Knicks, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports.

Porzingis was able to return to practice Wednesday after tweaking his ankle in Monday's preseason game against the Hornets, but for precautionary reasons, he won't take the floor for Friday's tilt with the Knicks. The plan is for Porzingis to be well-rested so that he can be available when the regular season tips off Oct. 19 against the Pacers.