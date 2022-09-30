Porzingis tallied seven poins (3-10 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, four assists, four steals and a block in 21 minutes during Friday's preseason game versus the Warriors in Japan.

Porzingis struggled mightily with his outside shooting, but played well in every other aspect. His four steals and one block is key for a Wizards team who lacks much size outside of him. Porzingis has proven to be a capable floor-spacer in the past, so expect his shooting splits to look better once the regular season rolls around.