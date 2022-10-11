Porzingis (ankle) isn't participating in practice Tuesday but has no noticeable limp while walking, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.
Porzingis' limp-free movement walking around supports the previous report that his injury is believed to be minor. It wouldn't be surprising if he sits out Friday's preseason finale as a precaution ahead of the opener, but his status will be worth monitoring in the coming days and week.
