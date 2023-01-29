Porzingis (ankle) isn't listed on the Wizards' injury report ahead of Monday's matchup against the Spurs.

Porzingis missed three straight contests due to a sprained left ankle but will return to action Monday. Before suffering the injury during a Jan. 21 win over the Magic, the sharpshooting big man had scored at least 20 points in nine of his last 10 appearances, posting 23.2 points, 8.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.5 blocks in 33.2 minutes during that stretch. Porzingis may garner a slightly reduced role following his three-game absence, but he'll still be one of the Wizards' go-to playmakers while on the court.