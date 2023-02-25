Porzingis won't play Sunday versus the Bulls due to left knee soreness.

Porzingis has appeared in 10 straight contests, including a back-to-back set, but he'll take a seat Sunday to manage a knee issue. In his absence, Deni Avdija and Anthony Gill figure to garner increased roles against Chicago. Porzingis' next chance to suit up will come Tuesday in Atlanta.

