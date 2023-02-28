Porzingis (knee) is listed as out Tuesday's game versus the Hawks.

Porzingis had been tagged as doubtful on the initial injury report the Wizards released for Tuesday's game, so his downgrade in status was fully expected. His absence for a second straight game should allow starting center Daniel Gafford to pick up a few extra minutes, while reserve forwards Deni Avdija and Corey Kispert could both be in store for expanded roles as well. Porzingis' next chance to play comes Thursday versus the Raptors.