Porzingis won't return to Monday's game against the Nets due to back tightness, Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Porzingis' outing is done after suffering a back injury sometime during the second half of Monday's matchup. The center posted 20 points (7-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-6 FT), three rebounds, two steals, one assist and one block across 24 minutes of action. Porzingis will likely be tabbed questionable for the team's next contest Wednesday against Denver.