Porzingis suffered a sprained right ankle during Saturday's game against the Magic and will not return, Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington reports. He closes with 17 points (3-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 10-10 FT), six rebounds and one block in 23 minutes.

Porzingis will have a couple of days to rest, as the Wizards don't play again until Tuesday. If he's forced to miss time, more minutes should be in store for Deni Avdija and Rui Hachimura. Daniel Gafford and Taj Gibson could see more time at center as well.