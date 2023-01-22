Porzingis suffered a sprained right ankle during Saturday's game against the Magic and will not return, Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington reports. He closes with 17 points (3-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 10-10 FT), six rebounds and one block in 23 minutes.
Porzingis will have a couple of days to rest, as the Wizards don't play again until Tuesday. If he's forced to miss time, more minutes should be in store for Deni Avdija and Rui Hachimura. Daniel Gafford and Taj Gibson could see more time at center as well.
More News
-
Wizards' Kristaps Porzingis: Heads to locker room Saturday•
-
Wizards' Kristaps Porzingis: Records 15th double-double•
-
Wizards' Kristaps Porzingis: Big day against Warriors•
-
Wizards' Kristaps Porzingis: Subpar effort in return•
-
Wizards' Kristaps Porzingis: Receives green light•
-
Wizards' Kristaps Porzingis: Questionable Friday•