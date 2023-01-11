Porzingis (ribs) is out for Wednesday's game versus the Bulls.

Listed as questionable heading into the day, Porzingis was downgraded while he continues to tend to a right rib contusion. Rui Hachimura, Taj Gibson, Deni Avdija and Anthony Gill look to be the primary candidates to pick up elevated minutes Wednesday while both Porzingis and fellow frontcourt starter Daniel Gafford (ankle) are sidelined.