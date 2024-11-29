Kuzma (ribs) is out for Saturday's game against the Bucks.
Kuzma didn't participate in Friday's practice and wasn't expected to play Saturday, so the designation isn't surprising. The veteran forward will also likely miss Tuesday's matchup with the Cavaliers. Kyshawn George, Patrick Baldwin and Corey Kispert are candidates for increased playing time with Kuzma sidelined.
More News
-
Wizards' Kyle Kuzma: Likely out for next two games•
-
Wizards' Kyle Kuzma: Out for remainder of game•
-
Wizards' Kyle Kuzma: Goes to locker room Wednesday•
-
Wizards' Kyle Kuzma: Pops for game-high 23 in loss•
-
Wizards' Kyle Kuzma: Muted performance in loss•
-
Wizards' Kyle Kuzma: Efficient 22 points Sunday•