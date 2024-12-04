Kuzma (ribs) will not play Thursday versus Dallas.
Kuzma continues dealing with sprained left ribs, with his next opportunity to suit up coming Sunday versus Denver. Bilal Coulibaly is averaging 14.0 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists in 34.6 minutes across seven games without Kuzma this season.
More News
-
Wizards' Kyle Kuzma: Out Tuesday, as expected•
-
Wizards' Kyle Kuzma: Absence confirmed Saturday•
-
Wizards' Kyle Kuzma: Likely out for next two games•
-
Wizards' Kyle Kuzma: Out for remainder of game•
-
Wizards' Kyle Kuzma: Goes to locker room Wednesday•
-
Wizards' Kyle Kuzma: Pops for game-high 23 in loss•