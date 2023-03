Kuzma contributed 25 points (10-15 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists and two steals across 35 minutes during Wednesday's 122-120 loss to the Hawks.

Kuzma finished second on the team in scoring while hauling in a team-high rebound total and finishing four assists short of a triple-double. Kuzma has hauled in at least 20 points, 10 rebounds and five assists on five occasions this year.