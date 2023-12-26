Kuzma (knee) will be available for Tuesday's game against Orlando, Luke Askew of NBA.com reports.
Kuzma left Friday's game against the Warriors early with knee soreness, but he said prior to this update that he was expecting to play versus Orlando. Now that there is official confirmation, fantasy managers can deploy him in lineups with confidence with his minor injury presumably behind him.
