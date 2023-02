Kuzma (ankle) is available for Tuesday's game at Portland.

After missing four games due to a sprained left ankle, Kuzma will return for the final two games before the All-Star break. In his 15 appearances before suffering the injury, Kuzma averaged 21.7 points, 8.0 rebounds and 4.9 assists in 35.3 minutes. His presence will likely result in decreased minutes for Anthony Gill.