Kuzma provided 22 points (10-24 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 15 rebounds and five assists across 37 minutes during Monday's 136-128 loss to Oklahoma City.

It's Kuzma's fifth double-double of the season and first since Nov. 27, while the 15 boards were a season high. The 28-year-old forward has had a couple clunkers in recent weeks, but over the last 15 games Kuzma is still averaging 22.1 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.7 threes while carrying the scoring load for the Wizards.