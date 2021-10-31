Kuzma finished with 17 points (6-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-7 FT), 17 rebounds, two blocks and one assist across 48 minutes Saturday in the Wizards' 115-112 win over the Celtics in double overtime.

Though poor efficiency from the field (42.2 percent) and free-throw line (47.8 percent) coupled with a lack of assists (1.7 per game) have capped Kuzma's overall fantasy upside, he's been a strong three-category contributor (points, rebounds and three-pointers) in his first year in Washington. While serving as the team's starting power forward while Rui Hachimura (conditioning) remains without a clear timeline to make his season debut, Kuzma's work on the glass has been particularly impressive. He's now averaging 12.0 boards per game, nearly doubling up his rate from 2020-21 with the Lakers (6.1).