Kuzma cleared the league's health and safety protocols and is on track to play Wednesday against the Kings, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

Kuzma took part in shootaround with the Wizards on Wednesday morning, so he appears set to return to the lineup after being held out of the last two games against Utah and Denver, respectively. Assuming that is, indeed, the case, Kuzma will likely reclaim the power forward spot from Deni Avdjia, who made a pair of starts in his place.